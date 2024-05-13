Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,471 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Trinity Industries worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,559.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

