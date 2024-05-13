Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,766 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 24.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $122.92 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.