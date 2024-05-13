Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Vontier worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

