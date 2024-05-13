Wedbush Weighs in on Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 159.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,895 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

