Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Block (SQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Block (NYSE: SQ):

5/6/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Block had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

4/22/2024 – Block had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Block had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

4/4/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Block had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

