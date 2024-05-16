1,000 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,552,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after buying an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after acquiring an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,209 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

