10,800 Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in International Money Express by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMXI stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $666.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

