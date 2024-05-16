3,200 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

