32,700 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 531.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 254,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 214,043 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $654.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NR. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

