34,200 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

