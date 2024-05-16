3,529 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

