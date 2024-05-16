4,810 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,568 shares of company stock valued at $914,723 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

