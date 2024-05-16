704 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $331.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.