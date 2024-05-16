7,153 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

