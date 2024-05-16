ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 188,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,510.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

