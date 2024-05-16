Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,482 shares of company stock worth $2,282,452. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

