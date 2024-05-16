AI Squared Management Ltd Invests $5.70 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.3% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $880.47 and a 200-day moving average of $676.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

