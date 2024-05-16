Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 79,905 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE ALSN opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

