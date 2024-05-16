Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Selway Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 656,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

