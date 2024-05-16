Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395,671 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,607,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,128,000 after purchasing an additional 182,755 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

