Amalgamated Bank Sells 933 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.7 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.