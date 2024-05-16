Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Amkor Technology worth $61,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,220. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

AMKR opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

