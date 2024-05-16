Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.78. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

