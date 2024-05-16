Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,567 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTTR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $134,905.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $942,572. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.11. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

