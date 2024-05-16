Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 320.75% and a negative net margin of 352.04%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

AERG opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.22. Applied Energetics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

