Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 320.75% and a negative net margin of 352.04%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Applied Energetics Stock Performance
AERG opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.22. Applied Energetics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.
About Applied Energetics
