Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 656,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

