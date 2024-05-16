Arlington Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 439.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.