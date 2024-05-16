Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), reports. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Stock Performance

AUGX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.