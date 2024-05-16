Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), reports. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.
Augmedix Stock Performance
AUGX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Augmedix Company Profile
