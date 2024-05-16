Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 58.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
Shares of CBWTF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auxly Cannabis Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Vistra Co. is a Utility that Trades Like Meme Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.