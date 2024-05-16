Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 58.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of CBWTF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

