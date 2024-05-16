Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.28% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $252,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

