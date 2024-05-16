Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBMF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Big Rock Brewery has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.26.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

