BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $156.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

