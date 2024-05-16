BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.13.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

