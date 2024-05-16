BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1,041.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,145 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of CNH Industrial worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.88.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

