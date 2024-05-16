BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,314,722 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

