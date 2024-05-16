BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 166.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,847 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

