BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

