BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 530,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.7 %

GDDY stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $136.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.