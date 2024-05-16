BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 142,320 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.15 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

