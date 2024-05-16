BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $228.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day moving average of $204.47.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,019. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

