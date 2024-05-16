BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 116,575 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,575 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

