BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,951 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.1 %

MANH opened at $223.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.63 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

