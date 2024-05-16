Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

