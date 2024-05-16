Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $880.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

