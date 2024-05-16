Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,502 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Eagle Materials worth $67,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock opened at $273.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.40. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

