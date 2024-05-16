Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,851 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $60,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,040 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.