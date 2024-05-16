Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Webster Financial worth $67,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.