Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $62,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

