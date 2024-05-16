Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 54,683 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $60,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

