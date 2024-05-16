Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of AAON worth $61,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

